Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 61F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 46F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.