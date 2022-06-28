Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery or before 9:30 a.m. on meal days for reservations for grab-and-go meals served at Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
Menus
Today: Smothered pork chop with cream gravy, smashed red potatoes, cooked collard greens, an apple and a bran muffin.
Thursday: Tuna salad on romaine lettuce, tomato slice, pasta salad, an orange and raisin nut cup.
Friday: Barbecue pork ribs, creamy coleslaw, corn on the cob, seasoned greens, watermelon and a bran muffin.
