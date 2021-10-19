Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Black bean and tortilla casserole, steamed brown rice, whipped sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Chicken á la king, smashed red potatoes, seasoned asparagus, salad with light ranch dressing, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Combination burrito with salsa, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime rice, refried beans and citrus cup.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza.
Thursday: Roasted chicken and a dinner roll.
Monday: Country beef fritter and mashed potatoes.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Unavailable
Wednesday: Unavailable
Thursday: Unavailable
Monday: Unavailable
Salida High School
Tuesday: Ground beef tacos.
Wednesday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce.
Thursday: Chicken Alfredo and garlic toast.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich.
