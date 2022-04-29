There is a new response to the critical workforce need in the early childhood teaching field and the departure of older Americans from the workforce.
The Early Childhood Service Corps program recruits, trains and deploys older adults to serve in the early childhood field.
It was formed and implemented by former Buena Vista resident Lisa Paulin Armao. Classes are available online for people older than 50. With the training provided online, people can receive 24 hours of early childhood education and then volunteer in preschools, become substitute teachers or volunteer business advisors.
To find out more and get information, contact Lisa@earlychildhoodservicecorps.org or on Facebook.
Fill out an interest form online at bit.ly/ECServiceCorps or attend an information session held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday or 5 p.m. Thursdays at bit.ly/InfoSessionsECSC. After the information session participants will receive an email to follow up about their interests and be matched with a pathway. There is no cost for this program.
Lisa Lamb, Roberta Rodriquez and Liz Barnaby, directors of Shining Mountain Montessori School, Busy Bees and the Grove at Avery-Parsons Elementary, said they are excited and support this proposal for critical workforce for their preschools. All three said they desperately need more help in their schools.
The deadline to apply is May 31.
