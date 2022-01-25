Salida Middle School officials recently announced the second-quarter honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Fifth-grade regular honor roll: Emma Adams, Dean Baker, Lucy Bischoff, Jaden Bowers, Abel Cooper, Ellie Covey, Gianna DePetro, Samuel Evans, Trey Fisher, Silas Franco, Aiden Gallegos, Harper Gamster, Dante Green, Olivia Helmer, Jonathan Herrera Zepeda, Phoebe Jones, Lochlan Kenny, Nathan Kuhn, Isaac Lady, Zaylynn Longoria-Bragassa, Wyatt Macy, Jillian Madrid, Clay Martin, Joel Orejel-Rivera, Kayden Perez, Henry Pottebaum, Jesse Reyes, Ocean Shin, Timber Steinau, Payton Thomas and Bailee Wilkins.
Fifth-grade honor roll of distinction: Jackson Armstrong, Addison Bungay, Caleb Chariton, James Criswell, Emily Cuiksa, Henry Dempsey, Henry Hayes, Mallory Hill, Mackenzie Jefferson, Ruby Kaisner, Joshua Morrison, Boris Silva, Sydney Rohrich, Giselle Sladen, Paityn Smith and Malia Tressler.
Sixth-grade regular honor roll: Alise Bauman, John Bischoff, Taylor Ebuna, Kellen Forschmiedt, Jesse Hawley, Leah Paschall, Ashley Pizzola, Zailee Saari, Zev Schuchman, Ethan Schwarz and Gavin Wharton.
Sixth-grade honor roll of distinction: Camden Morrison and Joaquin Wilcox.
Seventh-grade regular honor roll: Tao Adams, John Bartha, Litzy DeJesus-Tores, Riley Duquette, John Fast, June Hamilton, Lillian Horsley, Oliver Monroe, Amelie Patton, Skyler Raby, Chris Ruiz, Ari Schuchman, John Thomson, Story Turse and Devon Walters.
Seventh-grade honor roll of distinction: Jack Baker, Hazel Brown, Skya Gorby, Sophia Haynes, Chase Jackson, Kaitlyn Jones, Sabine Juarez, Kali Keast, Declan McQueen, Kai Myers, Reagan Osness, Dilon Roberts, Lucille Roberts, Harley Romero, Maggie Sandell, Cadence Sewolt, Cole Shively, Seth Sutton, Maddox Tolsma, Kylee Wilson and Lev Wolkenbreit.
Eighth-grade regular honor roll: June Dallas, Kaylee Davisson, Jamie Hawley, Tristan Jones, Chloe Kelley, Graysa Kindle, Adelaide Kriebel, Pren Miller, Pace Millett, Bross Phelps, Hunter Roberts, Henry Sisneros, Mateo Tressler, Caleb Vold and Madisyn Wilcox.
Eighth-grade honor roll of distinction: Orion Baxter, Ruby Bischoff, Finnigan Blackburn, Matthew Edgington, Calhoun Hill, Bryce Hudson, Lucy Hughes, Asher Janisch, Braeden Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Carson McConathy, Henry Palka, Nora Paschall, Robert Pizzola, Avery Reeder, Luke Regan, Kaija Saari, Hawkin Sather, William Watson, Benjamin Wold and Stella Zettler.
