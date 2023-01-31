Norman L. Wheelock, 76, of Buena Vista died Jan. 24, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 3, 1946, in Denver to Wanda (Rogers) and Donald L. Wheelock Jr.
Mr. Wheelock owned a foreign car mechanic shop in Denver for 20 years.
After he moved to Buena Vista he worked for a tire shop, ASI/ACA, and for the Buena Vista Correctional Complex in the warehouse.
He enjoyed hiking the Colorado mountains and climbed more than 24 fourteeners.
He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and reading about cars, history and mountains.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Colleen; sister, Linda Friedman; and niece, Lori Midson.
Memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
