Chaffee County Public Health is offering Diabetes Prevention Program classes for free and is looking for people to register.
Public health reported that while Chaffee County is one of the healthiest counties and Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the U.S., the current diabetes rate would rank as the highest rate in America 30 years ago.
Chaffee County’s rate of 6.5 percent, combined with national pre-diabetic statistics equate to 20% or 3,800 residents are either diabetic or pre-diabetic.
Nationally, 30 million adults in the U.S. are diagnosed with diabetes and an estimated 80 million with prediabetes are at great risk of developing full diabetes.
Pre-diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.
Progression from pre-diabetes to diabetes can take as little as five years.
Approximately 90 percent of those with pre-diabetes remain unscreened or undiagnosed. Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of pre-diabetes including: overweight, physically active less than three times a week, family history of type 2 diabetes, older than 40, male and women with a history of gestational diabetes.
An online risk test can be found at www.DoIHavePrediabetes.org and a blood test can confirm.
Prediabetes can be delayed or reversed with proper diagnosis and lifestyle changes through nutrition and exercise habits.
For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572.
