Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Chili con carne, steamed broccoli, cornbread, trail mix with nuts and raisins and an apple.
Thursday: California vegetable bake, spinach salad with egg and light Italian dressing, pear, citrus cup, oatmeal raisin cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Smothered chicken with cornbread stuffing, peas and carrots, cauliflower and broccoli and applesauce Waldorf salad.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Deli sandwich and sweet Tater Tots.
Wednesday: Hamburger and broccoli.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken and green beans.
Monday: Chicken street tacos and corn.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Bean and cheese burrito.
Wednesday: Pizza
Thursday: Beef fritter and mashed potatoes with gravy.
Monday: Hot dog and baked beans.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Olive Garden day – pasta and salad.
Wednesday: Tater Tot casserole and a dinner roll.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken, sweet potatoes and a biscuit.
Monday: Toasted cheese sandwich and tomato soup.
