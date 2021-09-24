Salida’s caboose

by Forrest Whitman
Special to The Mail
Visitors to Salida often ask about the caboose on display at the north end of F Street. It’s next to what once was one of the busiest rail yards in Colorado.
The Denver & Rio Grande Railroad (later the Denver & Rio Grande Western) is the reason Salida exists. We were the belt buckle on the Rio Grande. Here the lines took off as narrow gauge trains (later standard gauge) went to Gunnison via Marshall Pass, Minturn via Tennesse Pass, Espanola, New Mexico, south out of Mears Junction and on to all the world. Here was the Rio Grande hospital, the shops, both narrow gauge and standard gauge round houses and most of the administration.
The caboose is meant to spark inquisitiveness in visitors, perhaps send them to the historical museum to talk to a docent or to the library to search out history books or maybe a local bookstore, or to search past editions of local papers. The caboose is there to get folks thinking railroad.
The 0576 is one of the eight-wheel cabooses built before 1886 in the Salida shops. Eighty-four of them were built in all. They served as office cars and carried paperwork (“way bills”) for their consist (cars, etc.). Sometimes they even saw a conductor writing up a constructive placement report. They also had much equipment such as rerailers (frogs), spare air hoses and fuses.
The 0500 series was short, only 17 feet. In fact, the whole series of 0500 cabooses (called way cars on one railroad where I worked) were small by later standards. They rode better than the four-wheel old bobbers (so named by their up and down bobbing motion). But still when the slack rolled out you had better be braced.
By the time I worked as a brakeman in the 1960s and in the yards in the late 1950s such a caboose would have been laughed at. The over-the-road caboose was your home away from home. After working the standard 16-hour day you spent your rest time at some siding in a yard. For comfort you wanted light (electric while moving, battery at night). Also a good-sized coal stove with a baking and a warming side, not to mention long bunks with good mattresses were needed. That’s because in 6½ hours that message could come and you were hooked up to some freight again as you went off switching little places along the line. Or you might run a red ball fast freight. Or the message would not come for 18 hours. The 0500s lacked those basic crew amenities, but perhaps it was too early in railroad history for that.
Various opinions about 0576’s design and use arise among rail fans and local historians. Why was such a series built in the first place? If it was just a yard “doghouse” why all the bunks and closets? All that was wanted for that was a place to get out of the cold or sun. The “whys” accumulate.
Rio Grande R.R. cabooses often did follow unusual railroad designs. Seldom were they ordered from one of the usual mass vendors. A number of them have survived perhaps partly for that reason. Ours has a near twin on display in Gunnison and another at the rail museum in Golden.
The 0576 was spotted, some accounts say, going over Marshall Pass apparently headed for Gunnison. Another old timer says it was seen going over Tennessee Pass toward Minturn. More credible to me is the story that it was used on the Monarch mine train. Still another source doubts it ever left Salida.
One reason for the railroad existing here is clear: limestone. Here in Salida the Monarch branch began a dramatic climb upwards. During the 1880s the branch was built to serve the Colorado Fuel and Iron limestone quarry at Monarch. It was part of the Rio Grande Railroad’s narrow gauge 3-foot-wide network. That was big business for Colorado.
It always faced challenges getting up over 14,000 feet into the blue. There were some amazingly steep 4.5 percent grades and a double switchback above Maysville. That called for special equipment and retainers on the air brake line. Retainers work by keeping air in the line even after the engineer released them. It was not easy railroading.
The line was 15 miles long and linked up to the narrow gauge network at Poncha Junction. Once in Salida the ore had to be taken to a specially designed rotating barrel dump station for transfer to standard gauge cars. That routine happened until the line was made standard gauge. Pueblo at last shut down the blast furnaces in the 1980s and that was the end of the Monarch line.
The 0576 was the scene of some festive events too. When Santa came to town he gave out goodies. The 0576 was all decked out in holiday greens and bows. It was possibly the caboose where the Red Cross women stored welcome supplies for soldiers coming through in World War I. In any case Salida was the sentimental heart of the old Rio Grande Railroad.
Some talk today of returning the caboose to historical standards. That would be a chore since the wheels, the siding and all of the iron work are not original. Still, it could happen. Today the 0576 welcomes folks to Salida, called the heart of the Rockies.
Forrest Whitman is an award-winning poet and author and an avid railroader.
