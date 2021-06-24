Memorial Mass for Donald L. Puterbaugh was held at 11 a.m. June 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musician Judy Bullen performed “Here I Am, Lord,” “One Bread, One Body” and “On Eagles’ Wings.”
Memories of Mr. Puterbaugh were shared by Rod Patch and Paul Fling.
Honorary pallbearers were David Puterbaugh, Mark Puterbaugh, Paul Fling, Jim Partin, Dunkly DeCew and Rod Patch.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery, where member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League conducted their traditional flag presentation and Ted Sarai rendered taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
