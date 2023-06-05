A six-member jury composed of four men and two women was seated Monday afternoon in the first of two scheduled trials involving staff at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs.
Amy Lovato, former executive director of the preschool, faced misdemeanor charges of child abuse and failure to report as a mandated reporter following incidents that occurred in January.
Witnesses for the prosecution included Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tyler Ellison and Monica Haskell of Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
The case is being heard by 11th Judicial District Judge Brian Green of Park County due to conflicts of interest with local judges.
The case continues today with jury instruction and deliberation.
A verdict is expected later in the day.
Roberta Rodriguez, who faces similar charges, is scheduled for a jury trial Aug. 7 and 8.
