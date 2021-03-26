Trains will not be running on the Union Pacific-owned Tennessee Pass Line any time soon.
Thursday, the Surface Transportation Board denied the notice of exemption filed by Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway to lease the 163.1 mile track between Parkdale and Sage from the UP.
The line stretches through Fremont, Chaffee, Park and Eagle counties.
CMPR filed the request with an eye toward passenger and freight service.
The move stirred controversy with the concern that oil products might be transported on the line, a concern that was addressed by a CMPR request to have their activities on the line restricted, however, that move failed to win over the board.
In the decision Thursday, the board stated not only was the proposed transaction highly controversial, but the notice of exemption and opposing submissions raise unresolved questions that “require more detailed consideration than the expedited class exemption process is designed to provide.
