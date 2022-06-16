FIBArk inducts Denny Lee into Hall of Fame

Denny Lee was inducted into the 2022 FIBArk Hall of Fame, Wednesday during opening night festivities at the Salida SteamPlant.
He is a pioneer, advocate and champion in what he accomplished for FIBArk and the community, Donna Rhodes wrote in a press release for FIBArk.
Lee came to Salida in 1986 and in his first winter met Dennis Mitchell, the 1986 FIBArk Commodore. They established a kayak instructional program.
The program focused on kids, but emphasized family involvement as they practiced in the river and at the hot springs pool.
Along with others, Lee helped set up slalom gates during FIBArk, as well as all year around, which drew interest to the sport of kayaking, and to the FIBArk festival.
He and his buddies stored their boats at the FIBArk Boathouse and paddled whenever they could including during the winter months.
A notable contribution to Salida, vintage kayaks line the wall in the alley next to what was Lee’s recreation equipment store, Capricorn Sports.
He placed them outside for convenient storage in the year 2000, but over time additional, classic boats were donated to him which helped create the landmark feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.