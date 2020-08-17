The Salida boys’ golf team shot a 277 to finish fifth out of 10 teams in its first competition of the season Friday at Alamosa’s Cattails Golf Club.
“For a first tournament, with three sophomores and one freshman, that’s amazing,” said Salida head coach Mike Coscarella. “I’m super proud of the boys for coming out how they did. It’s a young team, but I couldn’t see any nerves out there. And that’s what we’re working to do; being mentally tough.”
Salida sophomore Aiden Hadley started the day with two double-bogies, but put those holes in the rear view, made four pars, sunk a birdie on hole No. 4 and ended up placing ninth out of 67 golfers to lead Salida with an 88 (+17).
“I’ve got to tip my hat to the kid for battling,” Coscarella said.
Sophomore Brandon Pursell was Salida’s second scorer, shooting a 92 to place 16th. “Brandon came out on fire,” the coach said. “After six holes he was 2-over, but then had a couple of bad breaks.”
Freshman Ben Clayton rounded out Salida’s score, placing 25th with a 97. “He looked pretty good; he started a little slow, caught fire for a little and then a couple unfortunate breaks,” Coscarella said. “As a freshman playing in his first varsity tournament, for him to step up and do that right out of the gate, the skies the limit for him.”
Sophomore Eric O’Connor was Salida’s fourth golfer shooting to help the team and ended placing 35th with a 106.
The Spartans were also able to take two extra golfers, getting them a chance to compete even though they couldn’t add to the team score. Sophomore Cayden Horton shot a 106 while freshman Jackson Ewing shot a 118. “They did well and competed the best they could,” Coscarella said.
The coach also described the Cattails Golf Club as “a very challenging course” with “lots of dog legs and over-hanging trees.”
“On a lot of holes you couldn’t even take out your driver,” Coscarella said. “And there were small greens on top of that. It’s a challenging course and makes you play with every club in your bag.”
Lamar shot a 264 to win the team title, followed by Swallows Charter Academy (265), Pagosa Springs (267), La Junta (270), Salida (277), Monte Vista (281), Rye (284), Alamosa (298) Fowler (298) and Buena Vista (301).
Lamar’s Jimmy Clark and Primero’s Lance Peters both shot a 74 to tie for first individually.
The Spartans will compete in their second tournament of the season Thursday at Cañon City. Coscarella said they’ll play a qualifying round at the beginning of the week to determine which four golfers will get to go compete. He also said they’ll continue to work on their short game, chipping and putting.
