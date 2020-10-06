A Mass of Christian burial was held for Beatrice Clara Torres at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musicians Judy Bullen and Jennifer Scanga performed “Be Not Afraid,” “Shepherd Me O God,” “I Have Loved You,” “I Am The Bread Of Life” and “On Eagles Wings.”
Pallbearers were Shane Armenta, Chad Armenta, Cameron Armenta, Noah Commerford, Braden Commerford and Zach Ferrier.
The eulogy was given by Theresa Maes.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
