The first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022 will occur Sunday night and will be visible in most of North America.
The beginning stage of the eclipse, the penumbra, begins at 7:31 p.m.; however, the Earth’s shadow will become noticeable on the moon’s surface starting at about 8:28 p.m.
Totality begins at 9:29 p.m. and will last until 10:54 p.m., with the shadow leaving the moon’s surface at 11:55 p.m.
Total eclipses are often called “blood” moons because of the copper color of the moon during the totality phase, caused by the light of the moon filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.
The May full moon is also known as the “flower” moon according to folklore.
The May 15 full moon is a “super” moon because it is near perigree, or closest distance to Earth in its elliptical orbit around Earth. This makes the moon appear brighter and 7 percent larger than average, according to NASA.
The National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy skies for the Salida area Sunday night.
