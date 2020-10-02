Custer County Medical Center in Westcliffe will officially begin operating as part of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Monday, under its new name, Custer County Health Center (CCHC).
CCHC recently became certified as a hospital-based rural health clinic by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
With its inclusion into HRRMC family medicine, specialty and ancillary services to the clinic will be increased.
HRRMC has recruited Dr. G. Marcus Stephens, a board-certified family medicine physician who recently relocated from Wichita, Kansas to join CCHC full-time and serve as the health center’s medical director.
Specialty providers in gynecology and cardiology will see patients on a monthly basis, and orthopedics providers will offer a weekly walk-in clinic in addition to regular patient visits a press release stated.
HRRMC will also provide rehabilitation, imaging, direct access lab testing and pharmacy delivery services.
Pharmacy services are currently available to the public, with medication pick up occurring directly at CCHC on weekdays.
HRRMC Chief Executive Officer Bob Morasko said, “We’ve been working towards expanding and enhancing services for the residents of Custer County, and we are grateful to the community and West Custer County Hospital District board of directors to helping us achieve this vision.
