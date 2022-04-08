The Salida Boys & Girls Club will host a dedication and celebration of the opening of Molly’s Playground at the club, 709 Palmer St., at 4 p.m. today.
The event will include a brochure inspired by Molly Grether, food, a ribbon cutting, inspirational words, play and live music by Big Meadow’s Andrea and Matthew Coen.
The new playground is named in memory of Molly Grether, whose mother, Katy Grether, said in a press release, “Molly will always be remembered for the deep friendships she made and the way she brought out the best in others.”
The new playground is open to everyone and features a two-story play structure, a play area with safety fencing and a shade structure with picnic tables. Molly’s Playground is open to the community and also gives a boost to the Boys & Girls Club’s outdoor programming needs.
“It’s another wonderful example of how an intentionally designed space can make our community stronger, more welcoming, more engaged,” said Brian Beaulieu, the club’s executive director.
“We are honored that Katy and Bob Grether have shared Molly’s memory and inspiration with us. I got to know Molly, and like so many others, was charmed by her generous spirit and her welcoming personality. Bob and Katy helped us transform a parking lot into a place that will welcome hundreds of kids and families every year. It’s such a fun space now.”
The project was made possible with support from the Molly Grether Fund, Colorado Health Foundation, City of Salida, Diesslin Structures Inc. and more than 120 individual donors. In-kind support was provided by Pavement Maintenance Services, Altamont Landscaping, David Lady and Bill Almquist.
Board Chair Duncan Campbell said, “We expect to be the gold standard in youth development here in Chaffee County. A great playground helps us as we work to change the trajectory of youth and teens’ lives here. Great people like Molly, Bob and Katy Grether and our investors made this playground happen.”
