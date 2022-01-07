Banner plane buzzes Salida

A banner plane towing a message over Salida Friday afternoon got a lot of attention from the community.
The banner said, “Dr. Karen Johnson – your mother needs help.”
Johnson is a general and trauma surgeon at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Salida Airport Harriet Alexander Field manager Zech Papp said he had received many calls about the plane.
He said a family member, after trying to trying to get hold of Johnson by other means, hired Drag ‘n’ Fly Banners of Larkspur to tow the banner around Salida to get Johnson’s attention.
Papp said, “I’m utterly speechless. There’s never a dull moment in this job.”
Papp said he was contacted by Salida Police Department to alert the pilot they would get in touch with Johnson and he could stop buzzing the area.
Salida Police Sgt. Corey Orth said the department had not yet contacted all the parties involved.
HRRMC public relations director Allison Gergley said the hospital and Dr. Johnson had no comment regarding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.