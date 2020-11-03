Salida Regional Library will host “The Boomer Series,” a five-week series focused on topics specifically for people ages 56 and older.
Topics to be covered in the five sessions are estate planning, health and wellness, medical forms and insurance, nutrition and social security.
Presenters include Jeanna Baitlon with Colorado Legal Services, Marilyn Bouldin with Ark Valley Helping Hands, Tambra Stutes with Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice, Sally Ayotte with The Area Agency on Aging, and Josh Weller with the Social Security Administration.
Sessions are 10-11 a.m. Thursdays at the library. If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the series will change to a virtual format.
Space is limited to a maximum of 12 participants. Masks are required and safe distancing will be practiced.
For more info and to register, call the library at 719-539-4826.
