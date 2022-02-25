QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: Are there any long- term cardiovascular complications of COVID?
ANSWER: In a recently published article in Nature Medicine (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-01689-3), in analysis of more than 150,000 veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system, researchers found post-COVID rates of cardiovascular disease including heart attacks, strokes and arrhythmias substantially higher than those who had not had COVID. It is not yet clear how the virus is damaging the heart and blood vessels. The researchers also corrected for age, pre-existing diseases and lifestyle choices such as smoking. Unfortunately, even people with mild disease were not able to escape this increased cardiovascular risk.
QUESTION: What is happening with FDA approval of COVID vaccines for children younger than 5 years of age?
ANSWER: In a surprising decision, the FDA announced earlier this month it would postpone approval of the Pfitzer vaccine that is currently under clinical trials for children younger than 5. Although the vaccines have no adverse side effects at the two-dose regime, preliminary data showed rather disappointing results on efficacy at the tiny dose calibrated for young children. There is hope that instead of a two-dose course a three-dose course might be effective. The earliest projected time for review and hopeful approval under EUA status (Emergency Use Authorization) would be April.
QUESTION: Andrea Carlstrom, director of Chaffee County Public Health, wrote recently that we need to look forward to a new life as we move from pandemic to endemic status. What does this mean to me and my family?
ANSWER: It means COVID will be in the background and its impact on our personal health and healthcare systems will lessen. And it means we will start to make choices to participate in more activities beyond the safe bubbles we created over the last two years. Each person and family will need to weigh their own risk tolerance based on age, existing other illnesses and those they are in close contact with who may be at risk for serious COVID such as the frail elderly and/or the immunocompromised.
QUESTION: What are vaccines actually designed to do? Can they prevent infections altogether?
ANSWER: In general vaccines are designed to ward off severe disease and death. This means that if you are vaccinated, should you catch the disease, you will likely get a milder form. You would almost certainly avoid hospitalization.
For an example of milder disease, one only has to look at the recent Omicron variant. Those who were vaccinated may have gotten the disease but had a much milder version. Additionally, they were extremely unlikely to be hospitalized. But those who were not vaccinated were more likely to get a severe form of Omicron and end up in the hospital.
Keep in mind we are still seeing the highest number of deaths per day in the USA, about 2,000 except last winter, since the pandemic started. Some deaths and severe hospital courses were prevented by a better understanding of how to treat COVID patients, including monoclonals and antivirals.
There are some vaccines, like those for smallpox and polio, that actually prevent those diseases from infecting people altogether. Those particular vaccines worked so well that both polio and smallpox have been eradicated from the face of the earth.
QUESTION: How long does immunity from the vaccine booster last?
ANSWER: Very preliminary data from Israel and the UK shows a marked decrease in immunity in those older than 65 and those who are immune compromised four months after their boosters. This decrease in protection is not as marked for those who are young and well. But you must always keep in mind that all vaccines are highly effective in reducing hospitalizations and death. Yes, there is a reduction in antibodies after four months, but clinically it appears the other parts of the body’s immune system hold up far longer.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies and doctors offices have vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
