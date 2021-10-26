Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Roast turkey with gravy, smashed red potatoes, California blend vegetables, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat rolls with butter.
Thursday: Ham and beans, collard greens, cornbread and orange juice.
Friday: Porcupine meatballs, whipped potatoes with gravy, California vegetable medley, pears and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Lasagna.
Wednesday: Pork tacos.
Thursday: Meatball sandwich.
Monday: Unavailable.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Unavailable.
Wednesday: Unavailable.
Thursday: Unavailable.
Monday: Unavailable.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Nachos and refried beans.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets and a biscuit.
Thursday: Soup.
Monday: Unavailable.
