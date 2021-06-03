The Salida girls’ golf team won the third Tri-Peaks Tournament Wednesday at Trinidad, securing their spot in first place for the Tri-Peaks league.
Two golfers, senior Hadley Ross and freshman Elise Tanner, also made the all-conference team.
“They did really well today,” coach Tami Smith said. “Coming home with the league championship, that’s just awesome.”
Ross finished with a 108, a personal record this season, in fifth place.
Tanner carded a 118, also a personal record, finishing in eighth place.
Freshman Venessa Christianson finished with a personal record setting 121.
Freshman Addison Hadley shot a 134.
“It wasn’t Addison’s best day, but she just kept going, kept hitting the ball,” Smith said.
The scores from the top three golfers are recorded for the team score, with the Lady Spartans scoring a 347.
Teams play three tournaments to determine first place, and Salida improved in every one.
Their scores of 374 at Hollydot on May 5, and a 366 at La Junta on May 24 combined with their 347 on Wednesday, put them in first place overall in the Tri-Peaks league.
“We had some great shots today, and overcame our challenges,” Smith said. “There were a lot of smiles and a lot of fun today. All in all, it was a great day of golf.”
