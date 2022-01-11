Colorado Open Lands and San Isabel Land Protection Trust announced they have merged operations effective Dec. 31.
The two nonprofit organizations share a mission – to permanently protect Colorado’s wild and working lands, a press release stated.
Larry Vickerman, president of the San Isabel Land Protection Trust board of directors, said in the release, “I am very excited that the properties San Isabel has protected over the past 26 years will now become part of Colorado Open Lands’ portfolio. COL has the staff expertise, resources and statewide perspective to bring an abundance of new opportunities to the landowners in our service area and to enhance the pace, scope and efficiency of conservation in our region.”
San Isabel was founded in 1995 by a group of Custer County residents concerned about increasing development pressures and potential loss of agricultural lands, scenic vistas and wildlife habitat. Since then, San Isabel has permanently protected 42,434 acres in Custer, Fremont, Huerfano and Pueblo counties through partnerships with more than 120 landowners and families.
Operating at a statewide scale, Colorado Open Lands has protected nearly 600,000 acres since its founding in 1981.
Colorado Open Lands will keep an office and full-time staff in Westcliffe. Vickerman has been elected to a seat on its board of directors, and a local advisory board will provide area expertise and community connection going forward.
