Western Fremont Historical Society will present a free “Access Sunday” from 1-4 p.m. June 26 at the WFHS History Center, 70 CR 56 in Howard.
This month’s exhibit features exotic collectibles, prints, photographs and tapestry, according to a press release. The exhibit includes items from Australia, Turkey, Greece, Spain and Brazil.
Visitors can talk with Kris Shurr about her travels and military service abroad and connect with society historians to learn more about western Fremont County.
The society encourages Pleasant Valley residents to contact the group if they have a collection, small or big, that they would like to share with friends and neighbors at a future “Access Sunday.” Contact Shari Mohr, 719-942-3355, or Debbie Hildebrand, 303-506-4399, for more information.
For more information about the society, visit https://westfremonthistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.