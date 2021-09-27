BV Strong dinner fills blocks

“We did 330 tables and chairs, was in the 2,600 range,” said Darryl Pratt, one of the many volunteers at 2021’s BV Strong community dinner.
Four rows of tables stretched down East Main Street from Railroad Avenue to Court Street, bookended by fire engines and bustling with people.
Commissioner Keith Baker was in attendance in a trademark Resistol cowboy hat for the all-town potluck. He said he wasn’t one to miss it.
“Every one!” he said, asked how many BV Strong dinners he’d attended. Baker said he had pulled pork and cole slaw and some wrapped dates.
“It was my first event,” said Liz Barnaby, director of The Grove preschool. “I hosted the cross country team and it was lovely.”
“I just joined a table,” said Vicki Morris. “I didn’t have a group. I just walked around until I saw somebody I knew. I asked if they had an empty spot and they took me in. It was pretty cool.”
Morris said she had lasagna, chicken, pistachio salad and pink potato salad. She was sporting an original BV Strong T-shirt.
“My daughter’s the same age as the young lady that survived the tragedy,” she said. “So when these boys developed these T-shirts it was just awesome.”
Four eighth grade boys hatched the plan and took the initiative to make the first BV Strong t-shirts and sell them to raise money for Gracie Johnson, she said.
BV recreation director Earl Richmond took a quick break from helping tear down to chat.
“It was awesome. Great turnout, we had incredible weather,” he said. “It’s so worth it to get out of the office and out of the house and enjoy being back here with the community.”
Richmond said the menu at his table included pizza and fresh salad and fruit.
“Huge thank you to everyone who helped and hosted, and all our guests,” said organizer Amy Lively. “The high schoolers made set up and clean up our easiest ever, and we appreciated their help. It’s amazing how smoothly everything goes from beginning to end.”
Event organizer Eric Gibb said he got little samplings all up and down the street owing to the fact that his role kept him busy and moving.
“We had some great chili. I’m a chili fan and that was very good,” he said. “Especially on a little bit of a cool night.”
Gibb also remarked on the temperate conditions.
“It went great and the weather was better,” he said. “You know how it is in CO, you never know.”
The event brought the community together and reestablished BV’s identity after a long summer of hosting tourists and out-of-towners, he said.
“We want to make sure that even though tourists are welcome, we still have an identity as a community,” he said.
[huh] Acting as if there is no pandemic is not going to keep BV strong! Between this event and the concert where no distancing and no masking and no vaccinations are required and nobody is responsible enough to do it, BV has risked residents and neighboring towns. I think we need to ban the unvaccinated from our hospital before they fill it and make things worse for those being responsible and avoiding large gatherings, social distancing and vaccinating for the good of the community before the inevitable increase in cases the next 2 weeks.
