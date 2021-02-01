Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, seasoned green beans, baked acorn squash, apricot pineapple compote and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Combination burrito with salsa, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime rice, refried beans and citrus cup.
Friday: Vegetable soup, whole wheat crackers, tuna salad on lettuce with tomato slices, baked acorn squash and pear halves.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Lasagna and peas.
Wednesday: Tacos and roasted cauliflower.
Thursday: Deli sandwich and french fries.
Monday: Spaghetti and meat balls and green beans.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Pork soft tacos.
Wednesday: Chili Frito pie.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken thighs.
Monday: Sloppy joe.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Baked penne pasta and a breadstick.
Wednesday: Chicken sesame noodles.
Thursday: Italian pork sandwich.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese and a dinner roll.
