First Street Family Health recently approached Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center asking the hospital if doctors and staff could become employees.
Allison Gergley, HRRMC director of marketing and public relations, said they are currently in contract discussions, and some, but not all, contracts have been signed between FSFH doctors and the hospital.
Gergley said they have also talked to FSFH office staff and offered them positions, as well as informing all the HRRMC employees.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this, so that’s all we have right now,” Gergley said, adding that they hope to have this settled by October.
The Mountain Mail was unable to make contact First Street Family Health before press time.
