Bureau of Land Management Rocky Mountain District Fire will conduct a prescribed burn in Chaffee County Wednesday and Thursday.
The Mount Shavano pile burn project area is located northwest of Poncha Springs, 7 miles west of Salida and will eliminate piled and cured fuels left from past fuels reduction projects.
The operation was postponed from last week due to high winds.
If conditions are favorable, crews are expected to begin ignitions Wednesday morning continuing until approximately 3 p.m and if conditions remain favorable, crews will also burn in this location on Thursday.
Crews plan to burn 500 piles over approximately 138 acres. There is currently approximately one foot or more of snow on the ground throughout the project area.
Smoke will be visible from U.S. 285, U.S. 50, and Salida through the days of the burn.
Personnel will be on scene conducting ignitions and monitoring the piles through the days. With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may accumulate in low-lying areas.
For more information on this or other prescribed burns on BLM Royal Gorge Field Office lands, visit Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7266/) or the BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page, @BLMColoradoFire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.