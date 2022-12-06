U.S. stock market off to sour start Monday 

After another solid gain for equities last week, markets got off to a sour start Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 falling 1.8 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 483 points.
Edward Jones analysts attribute this to a carryover from Friday’s hot employment report, with markets interpreting the strong November job and wage growth as a potential threat to falling inflation.
Interest rates were higher on the day, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting 3.6 percent, though it should not be lost that 10-year rates have fallen as much as 75 basis points (0.75 percent) from their recent high.
Overall, it was a rather quiet day from a headline perspective, leaving financial markets to focus on the implications for upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes in the wake of Friday’s evidence that the labor market remains supportive of resilient consumer spending.
Given this, analysts said they expect the market’s focus to remain squarely on next week’s consumer price index (CPI) report and the ensuing Fed meeting, during which they believe the central bank will raise its policy rate by another half a percent.
Reports from China indicate policy-makers will dial back pandemic restrictions across a number of cities, including an elimination of the testing requirement before entering public transit or venues.
Chinese markets have surged recently amid anticipation of this response, with the Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong) up 33 percent in the last few weeks.
Analysts said they suspect the broader reopening process for the world’s second-largest economy will proceed with fits and starts, but they believe the prospects of better growth from China is supportive of their constructive view on emerging-market equities ahead.
Although 2022 has been a rough year for stock and bond returns, even with Monday’s pullback, markets have rallied sharply of late, looking to close the year on a more upbeat note.
From the October lows, U.S. equities are up 12 percent, international large-caps are up 20 percent, and emerging-market stocks are 16 percent higher, highlighting the importance and value of staying invested during downturns in order to participate in the upswings.
The coast is far from clear at this stage, but analysts think the year-end rally could have some gas left in the tank.
As economic softness becomes more pronounced in early 2023, analysts expect market volatility to return, but more broadly, they think falling inflation and the resulting downshift in Fed policy tightening will ultimately usher in a more sustained expansion next year.
