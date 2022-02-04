QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. .
QUESTION: Many parents have expressed concern that the healthcare system has forgotten about their young children. Will there be a vaccine for children younger than 5?
ANSWER: As a matter of fact, as of Feb. 1, the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing an application from Pfizer for vaccinations for the younger-than-5 age group. Along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health professionals, they think vaccinating children is so important that they have urged development of a vaccine for this age group.
From vaccine developers and governmental scientists who are reviewing the data, everyone is being careful as getting the dosing and spacing interval correct is a challenge with this young age group. It is a balance between the lowest dose that prompts an immune response while at the same time produces the fewest side effects. It is hoped to be approved in the next several months, and there is even talk that it may be approved by the end of February or mid-March. And there may be a booster suggested as well.
QUESTION: Why is it really necessary to vaccinate children younger than 5?
ANSWER: Although there is little risk of disease requiring hospitalization to those younger than 5, vaccines remain the most important way to protect those children, especially with other medical conditions such as diabetes and asthma, for example. The larger the numbers of people vaccinated, the less likely serious variants will continue to occur.
COVID has been found in children of less than 5 months. The possibility of long COVID is too real to ignore. And vaccination is a way to reduce the spread of COVID to those around the children, be it child care workers or family members.
QUESTION: What is the vaccine eligibility for those younger than 18 years of age?
ANSWER: The CDC recommends those 5 and older get vaccinated. Children 12 and older should also get a booster. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children and teens. All vaccines are free. Vaccines are available within the county at multiple locations. For more information see the Chaffee county dashboard: https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#vaccinations.
More information is available at the CDC link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
QUESTION: What are the long-term risks of vaccinating those younger than 12?
ANSWER: Because the vaccines for those younger than 12 were only released several months ago, there is little long-term data available. However, because the vaccine is the same as that given to 12- to 18-year-olds but at a lower, age-appropriate dose, there is no reason to suspect there will be any long-term ill effects. The rare side effects that do occur appear to happen within days to weeks of vaccine administration. And these are not long-term side effects.
QUESTION: Given that Omicron is looking like it is milder than previous variants, why get vaccinated?
ANSWER: The vast majority of those ending up in the hospital are not vaccinated. Keep in mind that vaccines are made to reduce severe disease, not just to eliminate getting infected.
QUESTION: What is the current vaccine status in the county?
ANSWER: Currently, according to the CDC vaccine by county page, within Chaffee County the percentage of those fully vaccinated by age is:
Age Fully Vaccinated
5-11 65%
12-18 67%
18-64 70%
65+ 88%
(https://COVID.cdc.gov/COVID-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=Colorado&data-type=Risk&list_select_county=8015)
QUESTION: What is the difference between an endemic and pandemic?
ANSWER: The CDC defines endemic as “the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area.” That means there is an ongoing presence of an infectious agent like SarsCoV2 in the community that can cause disease like COVID. A pandemic defined by the CDC refers to “an increase, often sudden, in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected in that population in that area that has now spread to multiple countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.”
QUESTION: Will we transition from a pandemic to an endemic? And if so when?
ANSWER: Health professionals hope that if there is nothing worse than the Omicron variant in the future, the disease will become endemic. There will not be a specific point in time that this happens. We can still expect surges depending on evolving variants and the level of immunity within a community.
QUESTION: What will life look like going forward as we evolve from a pandemic to an endemic? Will we return to a prepandemic normal?
ANSWER: As the COVID pandemic transitions into an endemic we need a sense of how to live our lives. A number of experts are making the analogy of life with COVID as living with seasonal influenza. Like the flu, we will get vaccinated against COVID and will be more diligent in our social mitigation steps. But we will also need to live with the expectation that a surge could occur. This could force us to be more vigilant in our behaviors for several months or more at a time.
Vaccines and masking will continue to help dampen surges. And surges, independent of the severity of the variant, will impact not only those who get sick but will also burden and overwhelm the healthcare system. Each individual must weigh their risks and benefits.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies and doctors’ offices have vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/COVID-19-updates/COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
