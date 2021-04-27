Salida Sunrise Rotary is offering grants in youth, education and vocational projects; community service; and environmental programs. Grant applications open April 15 through May 15.
The 2020-2021 Donation Application form can be found at www.salidasunriserotary.com. Click on “Community Grants” on the left, then look for the “2021 Community Grant Application Form” on the left of the “Community Grants” page.
Applications can be sent via email or mail – details are included on the application form.
Grant applicants must collaborate with a Salida Sunrise Rotary member on completing the application. This helps the applicant better understand the grant requirements, and streamlines the evaluation process. Email donationrequest.ssr@gmail.com for help finding a sponsor.
Due to limited funding available and the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the usual guidelines, the evaluation team will be considering these factors:
• Activities/programs must conform to current social distancing and other county/state health guidelines.
• Projects/programs that need financial support that they can’t get from other sources, such as the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• Priority given to programs/projects that provide educational, emotional, informational or health support to community members.
