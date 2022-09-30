The Mixing Bowl’s new owners are welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Harry Payton, Rosella Lusk, John Belmonte, Star Belmonte, Felisity Redfeather, John Belmonte, Ava Guidry, Charlene Bantula, Kris Vollertsen, Gary Buchanan, Valerie Maare and Karin Naccarato. Back: Kirk Bremer, Sam Johnson, Diamond Redfeather, Beaver Redfeather, Richelle Diesslin, Michael Varnum and Cathy Chochon.