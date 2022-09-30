Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Star Belmonte, new owner of The Mixing Bowl, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Belmonte, a Salida resident for more than 40 years, has been working as co-manager at The Mixing Bowl for 12 years and recently purchased the store with her husband, John, from the previous owners, Bob and Kay Grether.
Kris Vollertsen remains on staff as the store manager.
The gourmet kitchen store supplies kitchenware needs including cookware, handcrafted dish towels, soup mixes, tea and artisan chocolates, gadgets, aprons and seasonal décor.
The store also offers gift registries for special occasions.
A member of the Chumash Nation, Belmonte said her Native American heritage is very important to her.
The store’s resident artists, Amy Walton and Redfeather Art Co., both donate to the Pine Ridge Reservation.
For more information, visit the downtown store at 148 F St. or visit www.themixingbowlsalida.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.