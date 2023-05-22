Son Shine Inn class of 2023 graduates

Eight members of the Son Shine Inn Preschool class of 2023 graduated Thursday evening in a ceremony at Temple Baptist Church.
The Rev. John Myers welcomed parents and friends, and teacher Cindy Williams directed the ceremony. Georgia Bailey is co-teacher of the class and Catherine Brown is the director.
The graduates are Turner Buchanan, Wesley Glovan, Braylin Gunderman, Kiley LeBlanc, Emersyn Lindsay, Penn Linza, Alina Schulmeyer and Arabella Trantham.
Graduates marched in to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance,” after which they sang and recited Bible verses.
Myers graduated the students, who then presented each of their parents with a yellow rose. A graduation dinner followed in Fellowship Hall.
