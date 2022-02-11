The Salida High School class of 1972 is planning its 50-year reunion for the week of Aug. 12-14.
The reunion will include a golf event on Aug. 13, followed by a buffet at the Salida Golf Club Bar and Grill, a press release stated. Times and other details have not been finalized.
For more information, contact Theresa Cortese at theresac@bresnan.net.
