After holding a successful first-time virtual festival in 2020, the Salida Fiber Festival is looking for interested fiber folk to help plan and hold its tenth annual festival in September.
There are vacancies on the board, which oversees the festival, and in the ranks of assistant chairs, who organize the various elements of the festival.
Anyone needing more information about which jobs are available can contact Jane Templeton (salidajane722@gmail.com).
