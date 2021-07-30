Elise Mishmash of Salida recently was named to the spring semester academic dean’s list at Minnesota State University in Mankato.
Among 3,608 students, a total 2,538 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average to qualify for the honor list, a press release stated.
