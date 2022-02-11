The new owners of Mountain Sports Haus, Ryan and Jessi Taverna, recently were welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store, 10240 U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs.
Mountain Sports Haus provides daily or seasonal ski, snowboard and snowblade rentals from a large inventory of equipment and accessories.
The shop also provides professional ski tuning and repairs.
Individual and group rentals are welcome.
For more information about equipment rentals and other services visit www.mountainsportshaus.com/ or call 719-539-7618.
