Registration is open for the 10th Central Colorado UAS roundup on Sept. 11-12, which will focus on beyond-visual-line-of-sight technology.
Other topics will include specialized training, equipment, operational planning, tactical waivers and risk management, a press release stated.
Demonstration day will take place Sept. 11 at the Buena Vista Drone Park, and the organization will host a conference Sept. 12 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop.
To register, visit http://uasroundup.com/?page_id=732. For more information call 719-581-2010 or email ccuasclub@gmail.com.
