In the words of coach Joe I. Vigil, “If you’re going to eat today, you run today”—which is exactly what the Spartan team did at the 29th annual Joe I. Vigil Tournament in Alamosa on Saturday, with both the Salida boys’ and girls’ teams taking third place in the tournament.
The boys’ team from Los Alamos, New Mexico took first, followed by the Mean Moose of Alamosa, Rocky Ford in fourth and Fountain-Fort Carson in fifth.
For the girls, host team Alamosa took first, followed closely by Los Alamos, with Gunnison in fourth and Fountain-Fort Carson in fifth.
Lady Spartan senior Quinn Smith won first place for the girls with a time of 18 minutes, 58 seconds and senior Izayah Baxter took second place with a time of 16:45 for the Salida boys.
Coach Kenny Wilcox said Smith held onto third position for much of the race, close on the heels of Alamosa’s Sarah DeLaCerda and really kicked it in during the last ten seconds.
Isaac Higareda of Alamosa placed first in the boys’ varsity race at 16:35. Baxter started out conservative but by the finishing chute was close on Higareda’s tail, Wilcox said.
The Spartans got their first look at some of the teams that will partake in this year’s state qualifying race held in October, including Bayfield, Pagosa Springs, Gunnison and Alamosa.
Wilcox said both Alamosa teams are contenders for a 3A state title at the end of October, and he was excited to see where the Spartans landed.
For the varsity boys race, junior Jack Landry placed 19th with a time of 18:01, a personal record when running in Colorado.
Senior Logan Merriam placed 73rd in the junior-senior boys’ race with a time of 19:50, a personal record.
Also running strong in the junior-senior race was junior Cameron Paine, who took 106th with a 21:07, a new personal record, and junior Cooper Hodge, finishing 114th with time of 21:51, also a personal record.
For the freshmen-sophomore boys’ race, sophomore Zeke Wilcox placed seventh with a 17:00. Sophomore Ryan Osness set a personal record and placed 32nd at 18:42, and sophomore Brennan King placed 42nd, with 19:13, a personal record.
Senior Alex Hebert placed 19th with a time of 21:30 in the girls’ varsity race, senior Lane Baker took 78th with 24:14 and junior Riley Tomkiewicz placed 143rd with a 28:06, a personal record.
In the freshmen-sophomore girls’s race, freshman Emerson Reed placed 22nd with a 21:44, a personal record; freshman Chloe Vallier placed 24th in her first high school race with a 21:45 and freshman Nora Paschall finished 27th, setting a new personal record with a 22:10.
Wilcox said Reed and Vallier ran together, making a formidable duo.
The team will next compete at Gunnison, September 17th at 9 a.m.
