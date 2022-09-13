Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Tuna salad on romaine lettuce, tomato slice, pasta salad, an orange and raisin nut cup.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, vegetable salad, asparagus, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Enchilada pie, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa and a clementine.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Enchilada casserole, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Meatball sandwich, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, a dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, mixed vegetables and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Beef shepherd’s pie, dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki with rice, broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Burrito bowl, corn, black beans and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, biscuit, sweet potato soufflé and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Italian beef sandwich, cauliflower au gratin and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Baked potato bar, broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
