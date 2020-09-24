140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1880: Just received by W.E. Wilson, successor to R.M. Snyder & Co., wholesale and retail dealer in groceries and liquors: 1 car Denver flour, 1 car hams and bacon, 100 barrels Anheuser beer, 500 cases canned goods and 20,000 cigars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 25, 1920: “If husband and wife will cooperate during their whole life, sacrifice for each other, and live for each other, their life will be happy and the end will come out all right, in spite of sickness or any misfortune that overtake them.”
This is the advice of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hughes, who celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary Tuesday. Mr. Hughes is 74 and his wife is 69. They were born in Wales but they did not meet until they came to America. The were married in Dover, N.J., Sept. 21, 1870.
Mr. Hughes was a coal miner and, as the mines of Coal Creek in Fremont county were being developed, he heard the call of the West, in 1876 he went to that place.
Six months later Mrs. Hughes followed him and they lived in Coal Creek twenty years. Mr. Hughes was one of the volunteers who assisted the D. & R.G. in beating the Santa Fe to the Royal Gorge right of way.
They removed to Salida in 1889 and Mr. Hughes accepted a position as a stationary engineer in the D. & R.G. shops.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 26, 1945: Four hundred head of cattle not including calves were sold at auction in the dispersal sale at the Baca Grant at Crestone on Monday and Tuesday. They brought a total of $525,000. It was the biggest dispersal sale ever held in the west and was attended by a total of 3,400 people during the two days.
On Tuesday one three-year-old bull was sold for $12,000 and his mother was sold for $7,800 They went to the Milky Way Farm in Tennessee. Buyers came from many states and from Canada.
Many buyers went to Gunnison today where the annual Hereford sale is being held.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1970: He signed the application “Muhammad Ali” and at last smiled, knowing his long wait to reclaim the heavyweight title might soon be over.
The deputy commissioner who had written down the information from the man called Cassius Clay nodded and said the athletic commission would act on the application Monday, but another official of the commission quietly said the matter had already been discussed and Clay was sure to get his license.
Clay’s license was suspended and his title taken away 3½ years ago when he refused to be inducted into the Army, and he is free on bail while his draft evasion conviction is being appealed.
However, a federal judge ruled last week the suspension was “arbitrary and unreasonable” and ordered the commission to license him. The license will be the second granted Clay recently.
He also has permission for a 15-round “title” bout against Jerry Quarry in Atlanta on Oct. 26.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1995: Despite an early season challenge by uncommonly high water and decimated by bizarre misinformation in the Front Range media, the 1995 rafting/tourism season concluded well, several sources associated with the industry said Wednesday.
Bill Dvorak, principal of Dvorak Expeditions based in Centerville, said he hasn’t compiled usage figures yet, but said “analyzing the volume of dollars through here this year, this could be the best year I’ve ever had.”
