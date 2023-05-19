Local author Patty LaTaille will speak on methods of nonviolent communication and restorative justice from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
She will also share stories from her book “Paws 4 Peace: Enhancing Restorative Practices with Therapy Dogs,” a press release stated.
Local therapy dogs and their trainers will be on hand to answer questions.
Light refreshments will be served.
