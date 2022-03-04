Monarch to host slopestyle competition

Monarch Mountain will host a slopestyle competition for skiers and snowboarders Sunday at the Steel City Terrain Park.
Each competitor will take two runs in which they will be judged on amplitude, style and technique, a press release stated.
Registration will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday at the Monarch Mountain deck. Cost is $20 per contestant, and each must have a season pass or day ticket. A parent or guardian must sign a liability waiver for underage competitors.
A meeting for all contestants will take place at 11 a.m. and runs will start at 11:15 a.m.
“Steel City is the new name of our full-size terrain park located on the Ramble trail,” Monarch Event Coordinator Kathryn Wadsworth said in the release. “The terrain park was recently dedicated with its new name and is ready for competitors to grind the rails and get big air off the well-groomed jumps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.