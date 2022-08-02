The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will offer a field trip Aug. 18 and 19 to the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Gothic, near Crested Butte.
The laboratory is home to one of the largest annual migrations of field biologists and protected research sites, and it focuses on preserving and providing access to historical data about local ecosystems, a GARNA press release stated.
Participants will learn about the evolution of life in the Rockies under the impact of climate change. They will tour the facility and meet with scientists working at the lab for the summer.
GARNA will coordinate the tours, a small service project and housing/camping for the overnight trip. Participants will join scientists for lunch and tour the facilities on Aug. 19, and on Aug. 20 will participate in a service project and join a group hike in the mountains surrounding Crested Butte.
The trip is open to all ages, but children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited.
Registration costs range from $100 to $250 depending on lodging options. Register at https://garna.org.
Call 710-539-5106 or email Cat Anderson at programs@garna.org with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.