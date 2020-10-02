Take one day at a time and get your rest,
Be thankful for this weather and feel truly blessed.
It’s never too late to make a long-term goal,
Even a short daily goal is precious, I am told.
Life is too amazing to waste so much time,
Look at the mountains, the trees, and flowers sublime.
Take time to enjoy each new day as it arrives,
Sharing kindness to all is the ultimate prize.
Rest, relax, spend time outdoors in the sun or rain,
Admiring creation and our beautiful terrain.
Linda Andersen
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.