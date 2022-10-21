Linda S. Cardinelli, 71, of Salida died Oct. 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born Oct. 4, 1951, in Salida to James Rocco and Bessie Elizabeth (Ciancio) Cardinelli.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Mike Aichele.
Survivors include her daughter, Bridgette (Jordan) Carpenter of Salida; sisters, Rose Marie (Phil) Fear of Salida, Jenny (Bill) Lowry of Arvada, Jamie (Rob) Webb of Arvada and Karla Cardinelli of Salida; grandchildren, Presley and Audrey Carpenter of Salida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
