Former Salidan Jane McPhetres Johnson will read from her new book, “Maven Reaches Mars,” at 5:30 p.m. today at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
Johnson was born in 1943 at the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Hospital in Salida, while her dad was teaching at Salida High School. She now lives in Massachusetts but is back in town to visit family, a press release stated.
“Maven Reaches Mars: Home Poems and Space Probes in Four Fascicles” is a collection of poems presented as an imaginary four-stage journey through time and space. It begins with memories and images from an idyllic Colorado childhood, her “launchpad.” The voyage ends in a very different place, a world changed so much that it can feel like Mars.
“Maven” manages to present harsh reality with wry humor and warmth in poems that use traditional forms and poetic elements of rhyme and rhythm alongside free verse, the release stated.
Her poem “Growing Up Beside the Continental Divide” describes skiing where:
great white mogul-ridden slopes tipped us over
and dumped us into summer fields of cantaloupes.
“Maven” is Johnson’s first collection, completed during the pandemic. For more information, contact Hannah Sites at Salida Regional Library, 719-539-4826.
