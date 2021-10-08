Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced he lifted Stage 1 fire restrictions for unincorporated Chaffee County effective Thursday morning.
Spezze said in a press release that he took the action due to moderating conditions over the past week, including lower temperatures and widespread moisture.
The U.S. Forest Service lifted its restrictions Wednesday, effective immediately, Spezze said.
