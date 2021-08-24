The preliminary hearing/proof evident hearing in the case of Barry Morphew, accused of first degree murder in the disappearance of his wife Suzanne, ended Tuesday afternoon after nearly four days of testimony.
In view of the vast amount of testimony presented by the defense and the prosecution District Court Chief Judge Patrick Murphy was unable to render a decision on whether or not the case will go to trial.
Court will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 with an in-person hearing and the judge will make a ruling. At that time, Murphy said he will also address release of the arrest warrant affidavit. The attorneys have until Sept. 3 to file any briefs.
Tuesday’s hearing introduced new information regarding DNA evidence. Defense attorney, Iris Eyton, questioned CBI Agent Joseph Cahill, who swabbed DNA evidence in the Morphew case.
In doing so she stated that unknown DNA on the glove box in Suzanne Morhew’s vehicle returned three confirmed matches to sex offenders in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System). CODIS is the FBI’s profile list of convicted offenders as well as the forensic index which contains DNA profiles from crime scene evidence. The sexual assaults occurred in Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona and in Chicago.
Cahill had contacted Tempe detectives regarding the assault there. He was questioned extensively by Eyton but was unable to answer some of the questions because shortly after Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance he was on military leave.
Barry Morphew’s DNA was not on any of the items that contained the unidentified DNA and his DNA did not match that in the Tempe case.
Also there were no alleged matches in Salida to the DNA in the Tempe assault which most of the testimony focused on.
Just before Murphy set the September date for a hearing, Defense Attorney Dru Nielsen urged the court to rule on proof evidence saying she did not believe the prosecution made their point with regard to the first degree murder charge, so Barry would not have to remain in jail. Murphy said more time was needed to put the vast amount of information together.
